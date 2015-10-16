Samsung Elec, Thomson Reuters in tie-up for enterprise customers

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , the world’s biggest smartphone maker, and news and information provider Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday announced a collaboration to develop products and services for enterprise customers.

In the first phase of the tie-up, the companies will provide content and software applications developed by Thomson Reuters for the legal and financial sectors using compatible Samsung devices, the companies said.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Under the agreement announced in Seoul, the companies said they will look for ways to build on their capabilities in mobile security, electronic devices and information technology. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Neil Fullick)