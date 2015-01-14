FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Samsung Elec launches long-delayed Tizen smartphone in India
January 14, 2015

REFILE-Samsung Elec launches long-delayed Tizen smartphone in India

(Refiles to correct spelling of New Delhi in dateline)

SEOUL/NEW DELHI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday launched the first smartphone powered by its Tizen operating system, a major development in the tech giant’s ambition to build a software ecosystem to rival Android.

The Z1 went on sale in India for 5,700 rupees ($92) each, targeting users looking for their first smartphone, the world’s No.1 smartphone maker said in a statement. The no-nonsense handset - one of the cheapest in the Samsung stable - sports a 4-inch display, a plastic body and a simplified user interface.

The launch is a key step in the company’s strategy to break free from Google’s Android platform, which powers Samsung’s flagship Galaxy devices and most other smartphones on the market.

$1 = 61.9700 Indian rupees Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
