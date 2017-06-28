MOVES-Houlihan Lokey names new director of strategic consulting group
June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
SEOUL, June 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to open a $380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in South Carolina, the United States.
Asia's biggest company by market capitalisation said in a statement that the new plant in in Newberry County, South Carolina is expected to generate 954 local jobs by 2020. (Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled it a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.