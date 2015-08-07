FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Samsung Display to invest extra $3 bln in Vietnam for display modules- source
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 7, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Samsung Display to invest extra $3 bln in Vietnam for display modules- source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects denomination of investment amount in headline)

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to invest another $3 billion in Vietnam to boost display module production capacity, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The investment by Samsung Display will be spread out over several years until 2020, the person said. The company plans to boost production of several displays, including organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens.

Last year, Samsung Display invest $1 billion to set up an OLED display module assembly plant in Bac Ninh province, which has started production in the first quarter. The source said the company has yet to decide on how the additional investment will be made.

Samsung Electronics has been ramping up production capacity in Vietnam in a bid to lower production costs amid intensifying competition in the smartphone market. The company is a key customer for Samsung Display. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.