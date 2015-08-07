FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Samsung Display to invest extra $3 bln to boost Vietnam output -source
#Intel
August 7, 2015 / 2:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Samsung Display to invest extra $3 bln to boost Vietnam output -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Samsung Display spending plan to run until 2020-source

* Parent Samsung Elec boosting Vietnam smartphone production

* Samsung Display in 2014 disclosed $1 bln investment plan (Writes through, adds Samsung Electronics’ plans in Vietnam)

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to increase its investment in Vietnam by an additional $3 billion to boost display module production capacity, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The plan comes as Samsung Electronics ramps up manufacturing capacity in Vietnam to lower production costs amid intensifying price competition in the smartphone market.

The investment by Samsung Display comes on top of a $1 billion it has earmarked for a new OLED display module assembly plant in Bac Ninh province, which began production in the first quarter.

The fresh $3 billion in spending will be spread out over several years until 2020, the person said, adding that the specifics of the investment have not been decided. The person declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

Samsung Display’s annual capital spending has averaged 3.9 trillion won ($3.4 billion) in the past three years.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s top smartphone maker, in November applied for approval to invest $3 billion in building a second smartphone factory in northern Vietnam.

$1 = 1,162.2000 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
