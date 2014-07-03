FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Display says $1 bln Vietnam factory investment approved
July 3, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Display says $1 bln Vietnam factory investment approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval to invest $1 billion in a display module assembly plant in Vietnam.

A Samsung Display Co Ltd spokesman said the company plans to start production at the plant, to be built in Bac Ninh province, some time in 2015. What types of displays would be produced at the facility or the exact production capacity have yet to be decided, he said.

Samsung Electronics owns 84.8 percent of unlisted Samsung Display, according to a June regulatory filing. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

