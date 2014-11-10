FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Electronics near licence for new $3 bln Vietnam mobile phone plant-newspaper
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electronics near licence for new $3 bln Vietnam mobile phone plant-newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will be awarded a licence to invest $3 billion in a mobile phone plant in northern Vietnam, the second such facility in the country, a state-run newspaper said on Monday.

The facility will be built in Thai Nguyen province, where Samsung Electronics Vietnam has operated a $2 billion plant for mobile phone production since March 2014, the Planning and Investment Ministry-run Dau Tu newspaper said.

A Samsung Electronics Vietnam official said the company had no immediate comment on the report.

The ministry oversees foreign investment in Vietnam. Samsung’s latest investment would bring its total pledges in the Southeast Asian nation to around $11 billion, the Dau Tu newspaper said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.