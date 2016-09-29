FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2016 / 3:15 AM / a year ago

Samsung in talks with U.S. regulator on washing machine safety issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it was working with a U.S. consumer product safety regulator to address safety issues related to some of its top-load washing machines.

The world's top smartphone maker is already reeling from a global recall of at least 2.5 million Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.

Samsung said it was in "active discussions" with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to address potential safety issues of some of its top-load washing machines manufactured between March 2011 and April 2016. bit.ly/2db232k

"Affected units may experience abnormal vibrations that could pose a risk of personal injury or property damage when washing bedding, bulky or water-resistant items," the company said.

CPSC said it was advising consumers to only use the delicate cycle when washing bedding, water-resistant and bulky items.bit.ly/2cDhpxx (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

