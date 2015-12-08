Samsung Engineering rallies on backing from Group heir

SEOUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korea’s Samsung Engineering Co Ltd opened sharply higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a pledge from the heir of family-run Samsung Group to backstop the struggling firm’s planned 1.2 trillion won ($1.02 billion) rights issue.

South Korea’s top conglomerate said on Monday Jay Y. Lee, son of group patriarch Lee Kun-hee and vice chairman of flagship Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, will buy up to 300 billion won worth of Samsung Engineering shares should its rights issue not be fully subscribed.

Samsung Engineering shares were up 23.7 percent as of 0008 GMT, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise on the broader market and on track for their biggest daily percentage gain since December 1998.