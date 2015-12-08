FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Engineering rallies on backing from Group heir
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 8, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Engineering rallies on backing from Group heir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korea’s Samsung Engineering Co Ltd opened sharply higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a pledge from the heir of family-run Samsung Group to backstop the struggling firm’s planned 1.2 trillion won ($1.02 billion) rights issue.

South Korea’s top conglomerate said on Monday Jay Y. Lee, son of group patriarch Lee Kun-hee and vice chairman of flagship Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, will buy up to 300 billion won worth of Samsung Engineering shares should its rights issue not be fully subscribed.

Samsung Engineering shares were up 23.7 percent as of 0008 GMT, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise on the broader market and on track for their biggest daily percentage gain since December 1998.

$1 = 1,174.3000 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.