Hermes Investment discloses 5 pct stake in Samsung Fine Chemicals

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - U.K.-based fund Hermes Investment Management Ltd disclosed on Friday that it owns slightly more than 5 percent in Samsung Group affiliate Samsung Fine Chemicals Co Ltd through related parties.

Hermes, in a regulatory filing, said that five funds under its management acquired 13,693 shares in Samsung Fine Chemicals on June 26 to add to the 1.28 million shares - a 4.97 percent stake - it already owned. South Korean regulations require investors to make a public disclosure if they own 5 percent or more in a publicly traded company.

The fund’s disclosure comes amid a public battle between Samsung C&T Corp and U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Associates over a proposed $8 billion all-stock takeover from Samsung Group de facto holding company Cheil Industries Inc .

Samsung Group affiliates and related parties including Samsung C&T hold 31.2 percent of Samsung Fine Chemicals, but the chemical producer is not considered central to Samsung Group’s ownership structure.

A spokesman at Samsung Fine Chemicals, which makes chemical products like ammonia and other material used in electronics, told Reuters that Hermes has been an investor in the company for some time, having owned nearly 3 percent of the company at end-2014.

Hermes has not communicated with Samsung Fine Chemicals about increasing its holdings, the Samsung spokesman said. He said the U.K. fund appears to be a financial investor, adding that Hermes has not made any requests to the company regarding its operations or management.

Hermes could not be immediately reached for a comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)