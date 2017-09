SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy back 532 billion won ($470.81 million) worth of its own shares.

Samsung Fire & Marine, Samsung Group’s general insurance arm, said the buyback aimed to stabilize share prices and boost shareholder value. ($1=1,129.9600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)