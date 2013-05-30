FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung unveils Galaxy S4 mini phone to target mid-tier market
May 30, 2013 / 9:02 AM / in 4 years

Samsung unveils Galaxy S4 mini phone to target mid-tier market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co unveiled a stripped down version of its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone on Thursday, aiming to grab a bigger share in the mid-tier segment as growth in the high-end market slows.

The Galaxy S4 mini, which follows the debut of the S4 just a month ago, will have a 4.3-inch screen - still bigger than Apple Inc’s 4-inch iPhone 5 - and a 8-mega pixel rear-facing camera.

By comparison, the original S4, which hit the 10 million-sale mark last week to become Samsung’s fastest selling smartphone, has a bigger 5-inch full high-definition screen and a 13-mega pixel camera.

Samsung did not announce a price for the phone or give a launch date, but the market estimates the smaller type will be priced at around $350.

The launch comes ahead of the widely speculated low-priced iPhone later this year and as Samsung, the world’s top smartphone maker, looks to widen its lead with products spanning both the high and cheap-and-cheerful ends of the market.

Samsung is also expected to unveil more varieties of the S4 in the upcoming mobile event in London next month including a model with optical camera zoom functionality as well as a phone with water-proof features.

