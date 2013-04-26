FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung says no component shortages with Galaxy S4
April 26, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

Samsung says no component shortages with Galaxy S4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co said on Friday it is not having any component shortage issues related to flagship smartphone Galaxy S4, which goes on sale this weekend, as supply issues have snarled the U.S. rollout with some major carriers.

“We have secured key components well in advance but temporarily experiencing supply problems due to stronger than expected initial supply request. We expect the bottleneck to be resolved soon,” Kim Hyun-joon, vice president of Samsung’s mobile business, told analysts. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

