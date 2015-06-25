FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cheil Inds, Samsung C&T may boost shareholder returns after merger -sources
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 25, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

Cheil Inds, Samsung C&T may boost shareholder returns after merger -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Cheil Industries Inc. and Samsung C&T Corp are considering options to boost shareholder returns on completion of their proposed $8 billion merger, which has drawn opposition from a large U.S. hedge fund, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Potential steps could include share buybacks or higher dividend payouts but nothing has been decided, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The proposed tie-up faces opposition from U.S. hedge fund Elliott, which owns 7.1 percent of Samsung C&T and argues that the deal undervalues the company.

Cheil Industries declined to comment, and a Samsung C&T official said nothing has been decided. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.