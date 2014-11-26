FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Group says to sell 4 units to Hanwha Group for $1.7 bln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 26, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Group says to sell 4 units to Hanwha Group for $1.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Samsung Group said on Wednesday it is selling stakes in defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd and three other units for 1.9 trillion won ($1.72 billion) to Hanwha Group units.

Samsung Group said in a statement Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , Samsung C&T Corp and other Samsung affiliates decided to sell a 32.4 percent stake in Samsung Techwin to Hanwha Corp for 840 billion won, and a 57.6 percent stake in Samsung General Chemicals Co Ltd to Hanwha Chemical Corp and Hanwha Energy Corp for 1.06 trillion won.

The control of Samsung Thales Co Ltd, a joint venture unit with French defence electronics firm Thales, and Samsung Total Petrochemicals Co Ltd, a joint venture unit with France’s Total SA, is also being transferred to Hanwha units, Samsung Group said.

The sale is expected to be completed in the first half of next year. (1 US dollar = 1,106.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.