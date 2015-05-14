FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Samsung Group heir apparent takes key leadership roles
May 14, 2015

South Korea's Samsung Group heir apparent takes key leadership roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will take over from his father and Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee as head of two key foundations, replacing his father in leadership roles for the first time.

Samsung Group said in a statement Jay Y. Lee would succeed his father as head of Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture.

Lee Kun-hee has been hospitalised for about a year after suffering a heart attack, fueling expectations that the succession of control of South Korea’s top conglomerate to his son will accelerate in coming months.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
