FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Group's Lee to buy $186 mln worth of shares in group firms
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 25, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Samsung Group's Lee to buy $186 mln worth of shares in group firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Samsung Group de facto leader Jay Y. Lee will acquire 230.2 billion won ($185.76 million) worth of shares in two group companies, boosting his stake in the South Korean conglomerate’s de facto holding company amid an ongoing succession process.

Jay Y. Lee is acquiring 200 billion won worth of shares in Samsung C&T Corp from Samsung SDI, which on Thursday said it is selling 765 billion won worth of C&T shares to comply with a South Korean regulatory ruling.

Samsung Group said Lee will also will acquire 30.2 billion won worth of Samsung Engineering Co Ltd’s treasury shares and seeks to acquire another 70 billion worth of shares in the firm.

$1 = 1,239.2100 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.