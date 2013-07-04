Samsung Electric estimates Q2 profit at record high, misses forecast

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd estimated its April-June operating profit rose 47 percent to a record 9.5 trillion won ($8.3 billion), lifted by the late April launch of its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphones.

The guidance - released ahead of full quarterly results due by July 26 - was worse than an average forecast of 10.16 trillion won by 43 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Samsung estimated its second-quarter sales at 57 trillion won, versus a market forecast for 58.7 trillion won.