Samsung exec says targets 380 mln handset sales this year -reports
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 6 years

Samsung exec says targets 380 mln handset sales this year -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics’ mobile chief said it aimed to sell 380 million handsets this year, media reported on Monday, which would enable the world’s No.2 handset maker to maintain double-digit sales growth.

Samsung Electronics last year sold 327.4 million handsets, up from 280.2 million in 2010, according to data from Strategy Analytics.

JK Shin, president and head of Samsung’s Mobile Communications Business, made the comments to reporters on Sunday ahead of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, the reports said.

Shin also said the company aimed to double sales of smart mobile devices including smartphones and tablet PCs this year, Yonhap and other news outlets reported.

A Samsung spokesman said he was looking into the reports.

