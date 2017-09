SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries said on Wednesday that it is proceeding with a project worth 642.9 billion won ($617.67 million) to build seven container ships as planned.

The shipbuilder won the order from Chilean shipping firm Compania Sudamericana de Vapores (CSAV) a year ago. ($1 = 1040.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)