Samsung Heavy in talks with Eni to build Mozambique LNG platform

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries , France's Technip and Japan's JGC are in advanced talks with Eni to supply a floating liquefied natural gas platform to the Italian firm's project in Mozambique, Samsung said on Thursday.

Samsung Heavy's share of the contract was $2.5 billion and it expected to receive the order in the second half of this year, a spokesman said. The total contract is worth around $5.4 billion, industry sources say. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)