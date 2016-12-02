Samsung Heavy says $776.8 mln order for LNG facility cancelled

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Friday that a 907.6 billion won ($776.8 million) order for a substructure for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit has been cancelled.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the order, which came from an unspecified European firm, was cancelled as the firm did not issue a work order by a deadline agreed upon.

A Samsung Heavy spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.