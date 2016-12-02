FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Samsung Heavy says $776.8 mln order for LNG facility cancelled
December 2, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 9 months ago

Samsung Heavy says $776.8 mln order for LNG facility cancelled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Friday that a 907.6 billion won ($776.8 million) order for a substructure for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit has been cancelled.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the order, which came from an unspecified European firm, was cancelled as the firm did not issue a work order by a deadline agreed upon.

A Samsung Heavy spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

$1 = 1,168.4100 won Reporting by Joyce Lee

