March 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd :

* Says wins 681 billion won ($618.9 million) order to build four 20,100 TEU-class container ships from Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd

* Expects contract will be completed by August 2017 Source text in Korean: bit.ly/1M3qxUc Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,100.4000 won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim)