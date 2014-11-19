FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Heavy, Samsung Eng scrap merger deal on high share buy back costs
November 19, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Heavy, Samsung Eng scrap merger deal on high share buy back costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries said on Wednesday it has decided to scrap a merger with Samsung Engineering because of the high costs of buying shares from shareholders who oppose the deal.

Shareholders against the merger have said they want to sell their stocks back to Samsung Heavy and Samsung Engineering at a combined 1.63 trillion Korean won ($1.48 billion).

Samsung Heavy had planned to effectively absorb Samsung Engineering for about $2.5 billion, as part of a series of restructuring at South Korea’s largest conglomerate that has accelerated since the Samsung Group’s elderly chairman was hospitalised in May. (1 US dollar = 1,101.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

