a year ago
August 18, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Samsung Heavy says investors, board to vote on new share sale Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders and board members of Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd will vote on Friday on the proposed sale of new shares in the South Korean shipbuilder, a company spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

The spokesman declined to give more details, including how much the company might raise through the share sale and the timing of such offering.

The Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, that Samsung Heavy will announce a 1 trillion won ($901.86 million) rights issue on Friday in line with market expectations. ($1 = 1,108.8200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
