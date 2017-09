SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD :

* Says wins order of 446 billion won ($440.23 million) to build three tankers from an unnamed European firm

* Expects contract will be completed by October 2016 Source text in Korean: here Further company coverage: ($1=1013.1000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)