Samsung Heavy, Samsung Engineering says to merge
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 1, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Heavy, Samsung Engineering says to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Engineering Co Ltd decided to merge, the companies said in regulatory filings on Monday.

Samsung Heavy, the world’s second-largest shipbuilder, said construction engineering firm Samsung Engineering will be merged into Samsung Heavy to enhance competitiveness of offshore and onshore plant businesses.

A Samsung Heavy spokesman declined further comment. A Samsung Engineering spokeswoman could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

