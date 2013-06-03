FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Samsung unveils first Android tablet using Intel chip
June 3, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Samsung unveils first Android tablet using Intel chip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects final paragraph to say Samsung introduces two tablets, not three)

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co said on Monday it will use Intel Corp processors to power a new version of one of its top-tier Android tablets, a major victory for the U.S. chipmaker, which is struggling to find its footing in the mobile market.

Samsung has previously used chips designed with energy-efficient technology from the UK’s ARM Holdings for its best-selling mobile devices.

The South Korean firm unveiled two new tablets on Monday including an 8-inch tablet, and the Galaxy Tab 3 10.1-inch, which uses Intel chips. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill)

