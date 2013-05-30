FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel scores major win in new Samsung Galaxy tablet -source
May 30, 2013 / 9:32 PM / 4 years ago

Intel scores major win in new Samsung Galaxy tablet -source

Noel Randewich

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics has chosen an Intel Corp processor to power a new version of one of its top-tier Android tablets, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters, in a major victory for the U.S. chipmaker, which is struggling to find its footing in the mobile market.

Samsung has chosen Intel’s Clover Trail+ mobile chip for at least one version of its Galaxy Tab 3 10.1, which competes with Apple Inc’s iPad, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the specifications have not been announced.

