February 17, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

Samsung Elec says China plant to begin operations in H1 as planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co said a memory chip plant being built in China will start operations as planned in the first half of this year and the company will remain flexible about further investment in the factory.

The South Korean firm denied media reports quoting the head of its memory chip business Kim Ki-nam as saying that it has decided to delay a second phase of investment in the China plant.

“President Kim didn’t say that,” a Samsung spokeswoman said.

“We’ll keep investment flexible depending on market conditions and the operation of the plant will go ahead as planned in the first half of this year,” she said.

Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
