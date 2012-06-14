Samsung says LCD lines hit by temporary power outage

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Samsung Display, a flat-screen unit of Samsung Electronics Co, said on Friday four large-screen LCD production lines had stopped for around 10 minutes late on Thursday due to a power outage.

Samsung, the world’s biggest maker of liquid crystal display units, declined to reveal the estimated damages.

Yonhap news estimated losses would run to tens of billions of won as production can be severely affected, even during power outages lasting only a short period.