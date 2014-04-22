FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Life shareholders seeking up to $307 mln block deal - IFR
April 22, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Life shareholders seeking up to $307 mln block deal - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - Four shareholders in Samsung Life Insurance are seeking to raise up to $307 million by selling their entire remaining stake in the South Korean life insurer, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the deal.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samsung Fine Chemicals, Samsung SDS and Cheil Worldwide are offering shares in the range of 94,000-96,500 won ($90.47-$92.88) per share, a discount of up to 5 percent to Samsung Life’s Tuesday close, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Citigroup and Credit Suisse are the joint book runners. ($1 = 1039.0000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

