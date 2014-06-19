FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Life Foundation to sell $500 million of shares in insurer -source
June 19, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Life Foundation to sell $500 million of shares in insurer -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation will sell around $500 million of shares in Samsung Life Insurance, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Foundation will offer 5 million shares in Samsung Life, representing 2.5 percent of the total shares outstanding, at 99,275 to 101,365 won per share, the source said.

The Foundation and Samsung Life Insurance could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
