UPDATE 1-Samsung Life to raise stake in securities arm amid group restructuring

* Samsung Life to buy Samsung Securities shares for $211 mln

* Samsung Group pushing to simplify ownership structure

* Insurer to eventually emerge as financial holding firm -analyst (Updates with comments from Samsung Life and analyst; adds background)

SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co is buying its insurance affiliate's entire 8 percent stake in Samsung Securities Co, a move seen as furthering the restructuring of conglomerate Samsung Group.

In a statement on Thursday, Samsung Life said it will pay 234 billion won ($211 million) for Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co's stake in the securities firm. The deal will improve returns on assets under management, it said. The life insurer will control 19.2 percent of the brokerage once the deal is completed.

Shares of the financial arms of Samsung Group rose sharply on Thursday on local media reports that Samsung Life is boosting its stake in Samsung Fire & Marine and Samsung Securities in order to lay the foundation to transition into a financial holding company. Samsung Life also owns 15 percent of Samsung Fire & Marine.

Samsung Group, South Korea's top family-run conglomerate, has been undergoing restructuring since 2014 in an effort to simplify its ownership structure and consolidate control of key affiliates such as Samsung Electronics Co under de facto leader Jay Y. Lee and his sisters.

Samsung Life is a key vehicle within the complicated web of cross-shareholding relationships that allow the Lee family to control its smartphones-to-construction business empire. Investors and analysts say the life insurer will eventually emerge as a financial holding company as part of the restructuring, though a Samsung Life spokesman told Reuters there is no such plan at present.

Park Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis firm CEO Score, said such a transition will take time due to regulatory issues, including the requirement for financial holding companies to own at least 30 percent of its affiliates.

"Based on the current circumstances Samsung Group will want to form a financial holding company and continue making preparations accordingly," he said. ($1 = 1,107.1700 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)