a year ago
Samsung Life says to buy $211 mln in Samsung Securities shares
August 18, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Samsung Life says to buy $211 mln in Samsung Securities shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Thursday it would buy an additional 234 billion won ($211 million) worth of shares in Samsung Securities Co Ltd from affiliate Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd.

Samsung Life said in a statement it was boosting its stake in Samsung Securities to improve returns on assets under management and seek new investment opportunities in conjunction with its asset management companies.

The life insurer's stake in Samsung Securities would rise to 19.2 percent from 11.1 percent as a result of the transaction. Samsung Fire & Marine would not own any shares in Samsung Securities once the sale to Samsung Life is finalised.

Samsung Life also owns 15 percent of Samsung Fire & Marine.

$1 = 1,107.1700 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

