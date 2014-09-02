Samsung Elec says may acquire rest of Samsung Medison

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it is considering acquiring the shares of unlisted medical equipment maker Samsung Medison Co Ltd that it does not currently own.

Samsung Electronics said in a regulatory filing that it has not yet made a final decision. It did not elaborate on its plans.

Samsung Electronics controls about 68.5 percent of Samsung Medison. The holding has a book value of about 478 billion Korean won ($472 million), according to an August regulatory filing. (1 US dollar = 1,012.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)