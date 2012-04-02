FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung says China chip plant to cost $7 bln
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 2, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 6 years ago

Samsung says China chip plant to cost $7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co said on Monday it would spend $7 billion to build a NAND memory chip plant in China, its largest overseas chip production investment plan, as it seeks to meet growing demand from the world’s second-largest economy.

The South Korean firm announced on Monday an initial investment of $2.3 billion in the multi-year project and said it would cost $7 billion in total.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chip maker, said last month that it had decided to build its first chip manufacturing plant in China in Xian, Shannxi province. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.