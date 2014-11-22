FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung files ITC complaint to block Nvidia chips from U.S. - Bloomberg
November 22, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung files ITC complaint to block Nvidia chips from U.S. - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission seeking to block computer-graphics chips made by Nvidia Corp from the U.S. market, Bloomberg reported.

Samsung had accused Nvidia of infringing several of its chip-related patents and for making false claims about its products, counter-suing after Nvidia filed a suit against the company in September.

The Korean company’s lawsuit came after Nvidia accused it and rival Qualcomm Inc of infringing patents on its graphics-processing unit (GPU).

Samsung, which had filed the lawsuit in a U.S. federal court on Nov. 4, is seeking damages for deliberate infringement of several technical patents, including a few that govern the way semiconductors buffer and use data.

The Bloomberg report said that the ITC complaint also named computer-parts manufacturers Biostar Microtech International Corp and Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. (bloom.bg/1zKYwdE) (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)

