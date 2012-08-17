FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec, Osram agree to settle LED patent suits
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

Samsung Elec, Osram agree to settle LED patent suits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co said on Friday it had agreed with Siemens’s light bulb unit Osram to settle all LED patent suits and reached license agreements for their patent portfolios, ending a more than year-long patent battle between the two firms.

Samsung and Osram have been in a patent dispute since June last year in several countries including Germany, South Korea and the United States, accusing each other of violating their core LED (lilght emitting diodes) technologies.

“With the patent suits now behind us, we look forward to building a strategic relationship with Osram on a number of different fronts,” Cho Nam-seong, executive vice president of Samsung’ LED Business said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.