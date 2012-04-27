FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung sees Q2 global handset market growing slightly from Q1
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

Samsung sees Q2 global handset market growing slightly from Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co forecast on Friday global handset shipments would grow slightly in the second quarter and said it expected to outgrow the market.

The firm expected the global handset market to grow by a high single digit percentage this year from a year ago, Robert Yi, Samsung’s senior vice president, told analysts.

For dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, Samsung forecast global shipments would rise by a mid single digit percentage in the second quarter from the previous quarter, while NAND flash memory chip shipments are likely to rise by a mid-teens percent.

Samsung also aims to outgrow the market in chip shipments.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.