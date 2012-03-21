FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung says picks Xian for first China chip plant
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2012 / 11:54 PM / 6 years ago

Samsung says picks Xian for first China chip plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co said on Thursday it had decided to build its first chip manufacturing plant in China in Xian, Shannxi province, as it seeks to meet growing demand for NAND flash chips in the country.

Discussions on the plant “are in an early stage and any agreement will be subject to approval by Chinese government agencies,” Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung, the world’s biggest memory chip maker, plans to start construction this year of the fabrication line using 10-nanometer class processing technology, and aims to commence production in 2013.

Analysts have estimated the facililty will cost between 4 trillion won ($3.5 billion) and 5 trillion won.

The plant, if approved, would be Samsung’s second overseas chip manufacturing site. ($1 = 1129.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.