#Industrials
April 8, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

Samsung awarded two contracts for Qatar's Lusail City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, April 8 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Lusail Real Estate Development Company (LREDC) has signed two agreements with Samsung C&T Engineering and Construction Co, a subsidiary of Samsung Group, to build bridges, highways and electricity plants.

The first package consists of the building of six bridges, including two suspension bridges. The second package will include the construction of highways, underground motorways and electricity distribution plants on Lusail City’s planned Qetaifan Islands, LRECD said in a statement Sunday.

It did not give the value of the deal or a timeline on the projects which are part of Qatar’s planned Lusail City development. (Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Mike Nesbit)

0 : 0
