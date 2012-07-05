FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec estimates Q2 profit at record $5.9 bln
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 11:27 PM / in 5 years

Samsung Elec estimates Q2 profit at record $5.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co , the world’s biggest technology firm by revenue, estimated its April-June operating profit at a record 6.7 trillion won ($5.9 billion), powered by strong sales of its flagship Galaxy range of smartphones.

The guidance by the South Korean firm, the world’s top maker of handsets, smartphones, memory chips and TVs, was in line with an average forecast of 6.67 trillion won by 23 analysts polled by Reuters.

Samsung, which will release its full quarterly results by July 27, estimated April-June sales at 47.0 trillion won, below a 50 trillion won forecast.

Samsung shares have dropped 15 percent in the past two months amid concerns over a depressed chip market and the impact on demand for consumer electronics from a weak euro. Over the same period, the broader Korean market has fallen just over 5 percent, and gadget rival Apple has gained almost 3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.