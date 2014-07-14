Samsung SDI to expand output capacity for car batteries this yr - exec

ULSAN, South Korea, July 14 (Reuters) - Samsung SDI , a South Korean supplier of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, plans to build one more production line in South Korea this year as it bets on growing demand from automakers, an executive said on Monday.

Samsung SDI, which supplies batteries for BMW’s i3 and other models, currently has three production lines with a total capacity of 900,000 cells per month.

“We have a very concrete plan to increase production capacity ... ” Samsung SDI vice president Kim Chang-guk told reporters, without elaborating. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)