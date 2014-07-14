FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung SDI to expand output capacity for car batteries this yr - exec
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 14, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung SDI to expand output capacity for car batteries this yr - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ULSAN, South Korea, July 14 (Reuters) - Samsung SDI , a South Korean supplier of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, plans to build one more production line in South Korea this year as it bets on growing demand from automakers, an executive said on Monday.

Samsung SDI, which supplies batteries for BMW’s i3 and other models, currently has three production lines with a total capacity of 900,000 cells per month.

“We have a very concrete plan to increase production capacity ... ” Samsung SDI vice president Kim Chang-guk told reporters, without elaborating. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.