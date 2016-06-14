South Korea's Samsung SDS might buy back own shares -Edaily

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - South Korean software services firm Samsung SDS Co Ltd is considering buying back its own shares to boost shareholder value, Edaily reported on Tuesday.

The online news service quoted Chief Financial Officer Park Sung-tae as saying Samsung SDS would consider a buyback to counter a recent stock price decline.

The executive, however, was sceptical about the effectiveness of such a measure, Edaily reported.

Samsung SDS could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee)