FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Samsung SDS picks Goldman, JPM to advise listing this year-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's Samsung SDS picks Goldman, JPM to advise listing this year-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Samsung SDS Co Ltd, the IT services affiliate of South Korea’s biggest business conglomerate Samsung Group, chose Goldman Sachs , JPMorgan and Korea Investment & Securities as advisers for its share listing, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The estimated size and timing of the offering, including the amount of new stock issuance or existing shares to be sold, have yet to be decided, a Samsung SDS spokesman previously told Reuters.

The sources were not authorized to speak to media.

The company, valued at 15.5 trillion Korean won ($15.09 billion) in the over-the-counter market on Thursday, announced earlier this month its plans a listing this year to fund overseas growth. ($1 = 1026.9500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.