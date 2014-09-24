Samsung SDS submits potential offer price of around 200,000 won a share-source

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Samsung SDS Co Ltd, the IT services affiliate of Samsung Group, may sell its shares on the Korean stock exchange at around 200,000 won ($192.33) a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The company, whose shares were trading at 332,000 won on the over-the-counter market on Tuesday, said in May that it plans to list by the end of this year.

If new shares are not issued, an offer price of around 200,000 won would give Samsung SDS a market capitalisation of about 15.47 trillion won ($14.88 billion), based on the number of shares at the end of June.

The source declined to be identified as the matter was confidential.

Samsung SDS declined to comment.