REFILE-South Korea's Samsung SDS to raise $1.1 bln in November IPO
October 31, 2014 / 8:09 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-South Korea's Samsung SDS to raise $1.1 bln in November IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Inserts dropped letter in company name in paragraphs 1,2.)

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Group’s information technology services unit, Samsung SDS Co Ltd , expects to raise 1.16 trillion won ($1.09 billion) in a November listing, the company said on Friday, as it priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of the indicative range.

In a regulatory filing, SDS said it priced the IPO at 190,000 won per share, versus an indicated range of 150,000 won to 190,000 won, amid much demand from institutional investors during a bookbuilding exercise on Wednesday and Thursday.

SDS is expected to list on November 14, a spokesman said on Friday. ($1=1,065.8 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

