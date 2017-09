SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung Electronics Co fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday over concerns that tumbling emerging market currencies may weaken the profitability of its home appliances and television business in the current quarter, brokers said.

Shares of the South Korean technology firm were down 2.8 percent by 0235 GMT. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)