FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec shares extend falls ahead of U.S. patent ruling
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 7, 2013 / 2:16 AM / in 4 years

Samsung Elec shares extend falls ahead of U.S. patent ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd extended falls on Wednesday, as the smartphone maker awaits a U.S. decision on Friday as to whether some of its phones and tablets infringed on Apple Inc’s patents and should be banned from imports into the country.

Samsung Electronics fell more than 2 percent to 1.228 million won ($1,100) by 0207 GMT. It is set for a third consecutive day of decline after the U.S. administration overturned a ban on sales of some Apple phones and tablets over the weekend, dealing a setback to Samsung in a patent war of the two technology giants..

$1 = 1115.6000 Korean won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.