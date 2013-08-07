Samsung Elec shares extend falls ahead of U.S. patent ruling

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd extended falls on Wednesday, as the smartphone maker awaits a U.S. decision on Friday as to whether some of its phones and tablets infringed on Apple Inc’s patents and should be banned from imports into the country.

Samsung Electronics fell more than 2 percent to 1.228 million won ($1,100) by 0207 GMT. It is set for a third consecutive day of decline after the U.S. administration overturned a ban on sales of some Apple phones and tablets over the weekend, dealing a setback to Samsung in a patent war of the two technology giants..